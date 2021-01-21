Hebron couple loses home to fire Thursday morning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple from the Hebron community loss their home early Thursday morning to a massive house fire.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, Sam and Donna McDonald woke up at 2:30 a.m. to find out their home was on fire.
The Hebron and Calhoun volunteer fire departments responded to the fire and found the McDonald’s two-story brick home fully overtaken by flames.
Mr. and Mrs. McDonald said they were asleep when the fire started.
Mr. McDonald state he woke up after hearing loud popping and crackling noises, and after he got up, his bedroom was filled with smoke. He and his wife escaped the home with only the clothes they had.
The home took an incredible amount of damage, along with one of the couple’s vehicles being heavily damaged, as well.
Calhoun and Hebron requested help from Shady Grove, South Jones, Southwest and Laurel Fire Department. Mutual aid was also given from Taylorsville Volunteer Fire Department in Smith County and Hot Coffee Volunteer Fire Department in Covington County.
Bumgardner says this call highlights the need for volunteers in Jones County as the fire required extended response times from departments all over the country due to a limited number of firefighters.
The Jones County Fire Council is inviting anyone who is interested in volunteering to contact their local fire department.
