Hattiesburg church donates $2,500 to R3SM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg church has presented a special gift to a Hub City-based, non-profit service organization.
Thursday, Heritage United Methodist Church donated $2,500 to Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM).
The organization, formed after Hurricane Katrina, is a long-term recovery agency that assists families in need with repairing or rebuilding homes following natural disasters.
Mavis Creagh, executive director of R3SM, says the money will be used to support operations.
She also says Heritage UMC has supported the organization in other ways in the past.
