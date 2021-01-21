Body in unmarked grave linked to Mississippi murder case

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities searching for the body of a man killed more than a month ago discovered the remains buried at the edge of a Mississippi cemetery.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says investigators recovered Jack Cowan’s body from an unmarked grave on the outskirts of a Hamilton-area cemetery Wednesday.
The Monroe Journal reports an autopsy is set to be performed soon.
Authorities say they began investigating in Mid-December after discovering Cowan’s burned car in Amory.
Crook says a missing person’s case was launched and investigators charged Tommy Gene Randolph and Brian Lee Hoover with murder and arson.
Authorities didn’t say what evidence led to the arrests.