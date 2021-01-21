Bobcats ready for challenges ahead in shortened basketball season

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The junior college basketball season is rapidly approaching and Jones College is gearing up for another tough schedule in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.
Though the Bobcats have navigated the treacherous waters pretty smoothly in recent years, notching 20 wins in back to back seasons for the first time in three decades.
However, coach Randy Bolden brings back just two players from 2020′s squad. He expects there to be plenty of “on-the-job” training with the 2021 Bobcats, especially with the unforeseen challenges COVID-19 will present.
“Staying focused during tough times and keeping our head on straight and just buying in on what we actually need to do,” said sophomore forward John Rawls, an East Marion grad. “When we go home, putting on our masks and stuff and basically staying safe throughout the season.”
“Our guys have really embraced the challenge with this COVID thing, with the lack of practice time and so forth,” Bolden said. “We feel like we’re cramming them so to speak but everybody’s in the same situation we are so we’re not going to complain. We’re just happy we’re able to play basketball and we’re going to get out there and hopefully improve game by game and see where the chips fall.”
Jones College opens the 14-game regular season at home on Monday against Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Lady Bobcats visit the Lady Bulldogs that same night.
