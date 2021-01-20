Tae Hardy finding groove with Golden Eagles

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The word that keeps coming up when inquiring about USM junior guard Tae Hardy is “winner.”
He certainly proved that at Pearl River Community College, helping lead the Wildcats to a perfect 28-0 season.
Hardy’s brought the same mentality to Southern Miss, leading the team in assists (43) and steals (18) while averaging 10.5 points per game through 13 games.
Coach Jay Ladner knew there would be a bit of a learning curve for Hardy making the jump from junior college to Division I. But Hardy’s beginning to find his groove offensively, scoring a season-high 18 points in Saturday’s win.
“Tae’s a winner,” Ladner said. “He’s a high-character guy, he works his tail off every day at practice. His success he’s having on the floor, he’s another player that has gotten better and better and better as the season has gone on as he’s gotten more comfortable. Now he’s making an impact in a lot of ways.”
“Obviously it’s an adjustment when you’re leaving junior college, going to Division I,” said PRCC head coach Chris Oney. “The one thing that I see about Tae Hardy – and I and Jay Ladner talked about – is that he’s going to try to compete to win. He’s going to always try to make the right play. That’s something that I saw 28 times here and I think that’s something that Southern Miss fans have seen every single night that he’s played at Southern Miss.”
