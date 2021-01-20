Spring semester starts at Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2021 spring semester kicked off on Wednesday as students returned to classes at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Faculty and staff welcomed them back from the holiday break, either virtually or in-person.
Approximately 30% of lecture courses are being delivered in person while health protocols from last semester remain in place.
Laterrica Whitfield is a junior at Southern Miss and said she’s glad to be back.
“I think I’m pretty excited because its kind of going to be different for this semester because the classes are different from what I’m used to, but I am pretty excited,” Laterrica said.
Meanwhile, Austin Moore is starting his first year as a freshman.
“Personally, I like being on campus, though all my classes are still virtual right now,” Moore said. “But in the future, it would be a lot better once we get out of COVID and everything.”
Sara Moore is Austin’s sister and is returning to classes from the fall.
“It’s been great,” she said. “Classes are starting, I’ve already started my online classes. I have an in-person class that I’m excited for.”
Of online classes, the university has increased the number of synchronously delivered courses.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.