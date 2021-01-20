1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths reported Wed. in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 256,800.
MSDH reported 1,702 COVID-19 cases and 64 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 256,827 cases and 5,638 deaths.
Three deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as Jasper County reported two deaths and Lamar County reported one.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 26,533 COVID-19 cases and 543 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,150 cases, 72 deaths
- Forrest: 6,038 cases, 120 deaths
- Jasper: 1,744 cases, 38 deaths
- Jones: 6,483 cases, 112 deaths
- Lamar: 4,908 cases, 65 deaths
- Marion: 2,150 cases, 73 deaths
- Perry: 1,028 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 2,032 cases, 32 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 207,769 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.05 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
