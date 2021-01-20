MDE chief academic officer: Students maintained high academic standards in 2019-20 school year

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s State Superintendent of Education released the annual report for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Though COVID-19 disrupted the end of that year, Chief Academic Officer Dr. Nathan Oakley said Mississippi’s students maintained high standards, which gives education leaders hope for the 2020-2021 report.
“Our 3 through 8 high school results indicate proficiency is growing statewide,” Oakley said. “It’s growing by subgroup and it’s also growing across grade levels.”
Oakley said the National Assessment For Educational Progress, or NAEP, is an assessment given nationwide that allows states to compare themselves to other states. He said NAEP results show fourth-graders gained a number one spot.
“Our fourth-grade students are actually at the national average in reading in fourth grade of the national assessment and just above the national average of fourth grade mathematic,” Oakley said.
Oakley said through devices and increased internet access throughout the state, our schools kept working hard through the pandemic and we’ll see those results in the 2020-21 report.
“We will be giving state assessments at the end of this school year really to see how students progressed over the 2020-2021 school year,” Oakey said. “We’re just grateful to the incredible work going on across the state over the last ten months, 11 months now, in particular, in light of where we are.”
Oakley added the state’s most recent assessment showed that the state’s graduation rate hit an all-time high of 85%, which is on par with the national average.
To see more of the state’s superintendent’s report click here.
