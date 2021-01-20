Earthquake recorded near Collins on Wednesday morning

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has confirmed an earthquake happened near Collins on Wednesday morning.
The 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded about a mile and a half east of the city around 7:30 a.m.
No damage or other issues as a result of the quake have been reported.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake is a minor event that can be recorded by a seismograph but is not usually felt.
