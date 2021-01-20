Earthquake recorded near Collins on Wednesday morning

The location of the earthquake was estimated at 2.4 miles East Southeast of Collins, 23 miles West of Laurel, 25.1 Northwest of Petal and 25.2 North Northwest of Hattiesburg. (Source: Mississippi Emergency Management Agency)
By WDAM Staff | January 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 12:28 PM

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has confirmed an earthquake happened near Collins on Wednesday morning.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded about a mile and a half east of the city around 7:30 a.m.

No damage or other issues as a result of the quake have been reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake is a minor event that can be recorded by a seismograph but is not usually felt.

