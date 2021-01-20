Jasper County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was killed in a Sunday night shooting.
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the Beaver Meadow community off of County Road 371B around 10 p.m.
Once at the scene, deputies found one person dead, several firearms and received information that another person had been wounded.
Johnson identified the victim as 40-year-old Quillie Eric McDonald.
The investigation is ongoing.
