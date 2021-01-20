Deadly shooting under investigation in Jones County

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway following a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting took place at a home on U.S. Highway 11.
The name of the victim has not been released as next to kin are being notified.
Several individuals were questioned at the scene after the shooting and no charges have been filed at this time.
JCSD Investigator Reuben Bishop will be the lead investigator in the case.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.