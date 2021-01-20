Cloudy Thursday with chance for rain

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Clouds will continue to drift through the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will ease back into the 50s and down into the upper 40s overnight.
Thursday the clouds will continue to drift through with highs topping out in the 60s with a 40% chance for rain.
Friday the clouds - and humidity - will be the name of the game with a chance for some showers and storms. Most of the rain will begin in the morning and stick around through the day. Right now, we are holding on to a 70% chance for rain, but we will likely have to bump that up in the next 24 hours. Right now, severe weather isn’t looking likely, but parts of the area may pick up around 2 inches of rain by the time it’s all said and done. Highs will be in the 60s.
This weekend looks a bit drier, but we will still hold on to a chance for a few showers. highs will remain in the 60s.
Next week, a front barrels through that should clear the deck. But the front may bring with it a chance for shower and storms - and the potential for a severe storm or two, also. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
