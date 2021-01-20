Cloudy Thursday with chance for rain

Friday the clouds - and humidity - will be the name of the game with a chance for some showers and storms. Most of the rain will begin in the morning and stick around through the day. Right now, we are holding on to a 70% chance for rain, but we will likely have to bump that up in the next 24 hours. Right now, severe weather isn’t looking likely, but parts of the area may pick up around 2 inches of rain by the time it’s all said and done. Highs will be in the 60s.