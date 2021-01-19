Southern Pine Electric volunteers to honor MLK’s legacy

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, companies in the Pine Belt continue to serve communities to honor his legacy.
Southern Pine Electric employees spent the Tuesday completing projects across the state. Volunteers helped with a road cleanup in the city of Brandon and another in Newton County. All employees had the opportunity to donate to a canned food drive.
Southern Pine Electric president and CEO Chris Rhodes joined employees at the future site of Sustaining Grace Recovery Ministry in Collins.
“We are participating in the cooperative day of service, which many cooperatives throughout the state participate in,” Rhodes said. “It’s a way to honor Dr. King, and I think we can all say that our society can use more voices like his.”
Volunteers worked on landscaping, cleaning, demolition and remodeling of the building. Sustaining Grace Founder David Roberts was moved by their service.
“This has been the biggest blessing for Southern Pine to come out and put us on their list for the service day,” Roberts said. “It blesses my heart, and I just want to thank Southern Pine for picking us.”
Southern Pine Electric Linesman David Layton hopes the day of service working to get the charity ready to open will have a positive impact on the community.
“This recovery center that they’re opening up here in Collins is a blessing,” Layton said. “You know, it’s something they can give back to the people in need – the homeless – the addiction – it’s just something that they can give back, so we’re glad to be a part of it.”
Sustaining Grace will offer a food pantry, clothing closet and recovery ministry. The ministry plans to open its doors in the remodeled historic house in Collins this March.
Throughout the day of work, people expressed excitement to be there working together.
“It’s also good for us to be able to fellowship with each other,” Rhodes said. “[In] 2020, that’s been difficult to do, so we also are having a good time being out here with our fellow employees serving this community.”
“To have what they have accomplished saves time and money plus the fellowship and the comradery with each other it makes you feel like you’re at home with everybody,” Roberts added.
