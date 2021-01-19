1,193 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has topped 255,000.
MSDH reported 1,193 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths Tuesday.
Sixteen of the deaths happened between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, 2021. Thirty five other coronavirus-related deaths were identified from death certificate reports from between Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 18, 2021.
Of the new deaths, eight were reported in the Pine Belt. MSDH said pairs of people with coronavirus died in Jones and Covington counties. Single deaths were reported in Forrest, Jasper, Marion and Wayne counties.
More than 150 of the new cases were reported in Pine Belt counties, according to MSDH.
The latest numbers brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 255,125 and 5,574.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 26,386 COVID-19 cases and 541 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,146 cases, 72 deaths
- Forrest: 6,009 cases, 120 deaths
- Jasper: 1,727 cases, 36 deaths
- Jones: 6,434 cases, 112 deaths
- Lamar: 4,885 cases, 65 deaths
- Marion: 2,130 cases, 73 deaths
- Perry: 1,026 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 2,029 cases, 32 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 207,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 2 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
