Monday evening crash kills 2 cousins, unborn child in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the lives of two women and an unborn child Monday evening in Marion County.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said 25-year-old Taylor Lee, of Tylertown, and 31-year-old Megan Lee, also of Tylertown, died at the scene of the crash. The two women were cousins.
Taylor’s unborn child was also killed, Luck said. She was 10 weeks pregnant.
The collision happened around 5:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 98 at the intersection with Hunt Road.
Luck said Taylor was driving a Hyundai Accent with Megan and a 1-year-old child as passengers and was trying to cross the eastbound lanes of the highway when they were hit by a Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Luck said the child and the driver and passenger in the pickup were injured in the crash. The child was in a car seat, Luck said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
