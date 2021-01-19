Miss. ACLU praises Biden’s federal transgender nomination

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President-elect Joe Biden’s newest transgender health secretary pick sent shockwaves across ACLU chapters, who have not always felt the government’s support of trans rights.
“Under the Trump administration, transgender service members and students have faced more risks because of anti-trans policies,” Candace Coleman of ACLU of Mississippi said. “As we move into a new administration, it is refreshing that there will be a transgender person in such a vital position.”
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine will become the first openly transgender federal official, acting as Biden’s assistant secretary of health.
Mississippi’s ACLU says Biden’s decision sets a new precedent that’s about much more than diversity.
“Representation of LGBTQ+ people across government is not only important for diversity, but also for equity,” Coleman added. “Since there are structural barriers that have long prevented transgender people from access and agency, this will be a move towards progress.”
But Coleman said the new administration must continue its trek forward in the years ahead.
Biden’s nomination is a reflection of what’s happening across Mississippi and the nation.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are not just workplace buzzwords. They have new meaning in 2020 that extends beyond skin color to include the true definition of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders, sexual orientations.
Corporate America is more accepting of hair diversity, big-box retailers have expanded their variety of consumer goods and children’s cartoons and toys represent all shades and backgrounds.
African and Asian American Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called Levine, “a remarkable public servant with the knowledge and experience to help us contain this pandemic, and protect and improve the health and well-being of the American people.”
While recognition is the first step, the ACLU of Mississippi said the equal treatment of people from any diverse background will be the true litmus test.
“It is not enough to just bring representatives into positions of power,” Coleman said. ”They must be respected, accepted, and valued. We hope this historic appointment will have an impact on our work to ensure Mississippians of all gender identities and sexual orientations have access to fair housing and healthcare.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.