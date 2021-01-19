Hundreds receive vaccine in Hattiesburg Monday as rollout continues

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many COVID-19 vaccination sites are available across the state for those eligible to receive the vaccine, including the free drive-thru site at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg, where State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs visited Monday.
These Mississippi State Department of Health sites administer the vaccine through appointment only. Around 400 people on the appointment list received their vaccinations at the convention center Monday with the help of the Mississippi National Guard.
“If you are 65 and older or if you have a severe chronic medical issue that’s listed on our website, you are eligible to get vaccinated for COVID,” Dobbs said. “There will be additional appointments available as we go forward. We will have additional appointments open in Hattiesburg in the near future.”
So far, Mississippi has administered more than 105,000 first doses of the vaccines, with 9,719 people receiving the second dose to become fully vaccinated.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday said 20,000 new appointments were available as the state continues efforts to speed up the rollout of the vaccine.
As more people receive the vaccine, Dobbs believes we are close to a decline in COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve seen people embrace masking and preventative measures in the face of seeing this really horrific increase in cases in deaths,” Dobbs said. “I think it’s affecting more and more people, it’s become more personal. I lost a close friend just last week. I think it’s really hitting home now.”
Dobbs said the state has only received a little over 30,000 vaccines per week to administer to Mississippians.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reminds those getting the vaccine that both doses must be the same vaccine brand, either Pfizer or Moderna.
You can check your eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine and schedule an appointment at the MSDH website.
