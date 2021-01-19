Hattiesburg celebrates MLK Day with community service

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg encouraged residents to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with service in their own community.
To celebrate the day of service, the city held a mask and hand sanitizer giveaway Monday morning, with the Forrest County Emergency Management Agency providing supplies. The city distributed 2,000 masks and 300 bottles of hand sanitizer to community members.
The Hattiesburg Community Arts Center has also placed card-making kits in little free libraries across Hattiesburg for people to pick up and write notes to local nursing home residents.
“When we think about Martin Luther King Day, it should be a day on, not a day off,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “We should be out trying to make our community better, and whether it’s this or it’s picking up litter later, or having these card kits available so people can make cards for people in nursing homes, or just being a voice of compassion and asking people to go serve. I think there’s no better way to spend this day and emulate the teachings of Dr. King than to be out serving in one’s community.”
You can pick up the card kits for nursing homes at the following locations:
- Community Arts Center (North Main Street)
- Town Square Park
- Hawkins Elementary
- Woodley Elementary
- Earl Travillion
- City Hall
- Thames Elementary
Forrest County EMA will host another mask giveaway on Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.