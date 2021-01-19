COVID-19 vaccination, testing site for Jones Co. moves to South Mississippi Fair Grounds

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The place to get COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Jones County has changed.
The site has been moved from the Jones County Health Department on U.S. Highway 11 to the South Mississippi Fair Grounds.
The address for the fairgrounds is 1457 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel.
Any vaccination or testing appointments that have already been made will transfer to the new site.
Vaccination and testing are by appointment only. To set an appointment, visit www.covidvaccine.umc.edu or call 1-877-978-6453.
At this time in Mississippi, vaccines are available to all healthcare workers, anyone over the age of 65 and residents between the ages of 18 and 64 with underlying health conditions.
The site was made possible through a partnership with the South Mississippi Fairgrounds, Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, Mississippi National Guard and the Jones County Emergency Operations Center.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.