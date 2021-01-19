Cooperative Energy employees volunteer for MLK Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers from Hattiesburg-based company Cooperative Energy made an impact on local charities with a day of service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
CEO Jeff Bowman spent Monday morning at Christian Services in Hattiesburg.
“We think this is probably the best way to honor the legacy of Dr. King – is to give back to others, which is what he spent all his life doing right,” Bowman said. “So I think for our employees, I think it’s a rewarding thing to do.”
Executive vice president and chief communications officer Christa Bishop said dozens of Cooperative employees were volunteering statewide.
“We do have about 50 employees who are working today in a volunteer capacity, and we are excited to be involved,” Bishop said.
This is the third annual Cooperative Energy day of service for MLK day.
“It’s exciting to get new faces and new people out here to see what all we’re doing and make it even greater that we’re able to help that many more people,” Bishop said.
Maggie West, director of programming and community outreach at Christian Services, said the organization continues serving the community on MLK Day.
“Charity does not take a day off, and sometimes we have to make up for it when we do,” West said.
West expressed thanks and appreciation that volunteers would spend their day off helping the community.
“I think it’s like any other time when people get together to work for something bigger than themselves,” Bowman said. “Everybody’s got a positive attitude and working together, and everyone is cheerful and realizing they’re doing something to help their neighbors.”
Volunteers made and handed out plates for the daily soup kitchen and worked in the thrift shop at Christian Ministries.
“It may be a random Monday for some people, but it is a great day just to remember to be the change, to make the difference and do the things that need to be done,” West said. “Honoring Martin Luther King and the service – there’s lots of ways to do it. A real focus on service today and a reminder that you can serve in many different ways.”
Cooperative Energy also had volunteers at Habitat for Humanity, the Kids Hub Advocacy Center and the Arc.
Christian Services will be setting up their thrift shop with the help of volunteers this week on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon until 3 p.m.
