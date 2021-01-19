Columbia police charge 10 during child exploitation, human trafficking sting

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - An operation by the Columbia Police Department targeting child exploitation and human trafficking led to 10 arrests over the weekend.
The sting, named Operation Sparrow, was executed on Friday and Saturday after a month of preparation. It focused on arresting individuals who intended to meet children for sexual purposes as well as rescuing victims from forced prostitution or sex slavery.
Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said the suspects charged in the operation used social media seeking to have sex with a minor, but the person they were talking to was actually an undercover officer.
Kelly announced during a Tuesday news conference that 10 men were charged in the child exploitation part of the investigation:
- Colby Bourn, 24, of McComb, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and disseminating sexually-oriented materials to persons under 18. His bond was set at $25,000.
- Harry Brister, 28, of Hattiesburg, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
- Jermichael Caston, 29, of Tylertown, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
- Antonio Daniels, 23, of Columbia, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
- Causton Magee, 28, of McComb, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes and disseminating sexually-oriented materials to persons under 18.
- Kevin Korndorffer, 20, of Petal, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes.
- Kadarious McKelphin, 22, of Tylertown, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
- Mason Parker, 28, of Bay Springs, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
- Andrew Pearson, 19, was charged with enticement of a child to meet for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $25,000.
- Ladarious Thornton, 25, of Laurel, was cited for the dissemination of sexually-oriented materials to persons under 18 and released. Other charges are pending further investigation.
Kelly said other people are under further investigation with charges pending.
Kelly said the portion of the investigation focused on rescuing human trafficking victims was successful, though the department cannot comment on it at this time “due to the sensitive nature of the investigation and for the safety of the victim.”
The Columbia Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Suppression Team partnered with nongovernmental organizations to help provide logistics, victim services, a command center, surveillance, subject matter experts and evidence retrieval.
Organizations that aided in the operation include FREE International, KlaasKids, Called 2 Rescue, Anonymity Rescue, Raven Cell, Changed Unchained and Sports World Against Trafficking.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Division, the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force also assisted.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.