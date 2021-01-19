Cloudy Wednesday; chance for rain Thursday and Friday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Increasing clouds as we head through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will ease back into the 40s tonight, not as cold as last night.
Wednesday will feature a quick shot for a few showers to pass through the area. We will hold onto a 10% chance you see some light rain or drizzle before 12 p.m. Highs will still tag the 60s in the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday the clouds and humidity will be the name of the game with a chance for some showers and storms. There will be a 40% shot for rain Thursday and a 70% chance Friday. Right now, severe weather isn’t looking likely, but parts of the area may pick up around 2 inches of rain by the time it’s all said and done. Highs will be in the 60s.
This weekend looks a bit drier, but we will still hold on to a chance for a few showers. Highs will remain in the 60s.
Next week, a front barrels through that should clear the deck. But the front may bring with it a chance for shower and storms, as well as the potential for a severe storm or two. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
