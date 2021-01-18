Trash schedule changes made due to MLK Day in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has made changes to their trash schedule due to the Martin Luther King Day holiday Monday.
Along with the revised trash schedule, city hall and related offices will be closed, except for public safety.
Below is the schedule that Public Works will operate from this week:
Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
- Closed: No garbage, trash or recycling pickups.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 and 2.
Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.
Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesdays
- Trash (brown cans and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek
- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4
Friday, Jan. 22, 2021
- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays.
For more information on Hattiesburg’s holiday collection schedule, click here.
