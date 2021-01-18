Sunny and nice to start the week; expect rain later on

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off Monday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the low 30s.
Skies will be sunny all day long as highs warm up into the low 60s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Clouds will start to move in as we go into Wednesday as our next storm system approaches the area. Highs will top out in the mid-60s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
The weekend won’t be too bad with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-60s.
