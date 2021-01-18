Residents of Wayne Co. nursing facility receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Several residents and staff members at the Pine View Health and Rehabilitation Center in Waynesboro received their first round of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
The Pfizer vaccine was administered at the facility by a health care worker from CVS Pharmacy.
Mildred Lofton, a resident who received the shot, said she’s going to do all she can to keep herself healthy.
“I didn’t’ know he stuck me. I turned around and asked him when was he going to do it, so I don’t know, it didn’t hurt,” Mildred said. “I want to be clear of it if I can. I hadn’t had it so far and I don’t want it, so anything I can do to keep from getting it, I’ll take it.”
About 84 residents were given their first round of the vaccine on Friday along with several other staff members.
The residents will receive their second round of the vaccine in three weeks.
