MSDH reports 1,457 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in the state Monday.
MSDH reported 1,457 new cases and three additional coronavirus-related deaths.
Of the new cases, 229 were reported in the Pine Belt. One of the deaths was reported in Wayne County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March 2020 to 253,932 and 5,524.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 26,235 COVID-19 cases and 534 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,130 cases, 71 deaths
- Forrest: 5,992 cases, 119 deaths
- Jasper: 1,708 cases, 35 deaths
- Jones: 6,375 cases, 110 deaths
- Lamar: 4,875 cases, 65 deaths
- Marion: 2,120 cases, 72 deaths
- Perry: 1,022 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 2,013 cases, 31 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 207,000 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 2 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
