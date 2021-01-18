MLKCDC hosts online Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The MLK Community Development Corporation hosted its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration Monday at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Laurel.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was online-only and streamed through Zoom and Facebook live.
Monday’s memorial service and prayer breakfast included speeches from various pastors in Jones County and Hattiesburg.
This year’s theme was “Remembering Dr. MLK Jr. by Emphasizing the Color of Unity.” Although things looked a bit different, MLK-CDC Chairman Rev. Jerry James thanks all the sponsors and community members for making the event possible.
The MLKCDC canceled several other activities due to the rising numbers in COVID cases, including an opening ceremony at Laurel High School, an annual scholarship banquet at Sanderson Farms Headquarters and a 5K healthy walk/run.
