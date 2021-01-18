Mississippi Power modifies MLK Day of Service projects due to COVID-19

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power’s volunteer projects for the 2021 MLK Day of Service will be done differently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company’s volunteer efforts will not be done in-person due to COVID-19, but they have found creative ways to make a difference in their communities on Monday.
“The safety and health of our employees, their families and our community partners remain at the center of every decision we make,” Community Development and Corporate Giving Manager Brad Bradford said. “We have asked our Community Connection chapters to find virtual opportunities or provide other assistance to support our partners, so we can continue safely serving our communities.”
Community Connection chapters will take part in the 2021 MLK Day of Service in the following ways:
- Coast Chapter - Provide funding for a landscaping crew to work at Gatson Point Elementary School in Gulfport.
- East Mississippi Chapter - Provide funding for an express coffee trailer to be onsite at Meridan’s two hospitals.
- General Office Chapter - Donating approximately 100 smoke detectors to the Harrison County Fire Department for distribution to people in need.
- Jackson/George Chapter - Donation to Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula.
- Pine Belt Chapter - Donation to The Fieldhouse for the Homeless in Hattiesburg.
- Plant Watson Chapter - Donating supplies to Community Gardens to rehabilitate gardens and irrigation system.
“Dr. King’s powerful messages of unity, equity and service resonate as strongly today as they did when he first delivered them,” Vice President of External Affairs and Shared Services Billy Thornton said. “I’m so proud that our employees continue to serve our customers and communities despite the challenges presented by the pandemic.”
