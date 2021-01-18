Lady Eagles grab 1st C-USA win of season

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WDAM) -The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles saw a trio of veterans step to forefront Saturday afternoon at The Murphy Center, but it was a freshman who sealed their Conference USA win of the season.
Rose Warren drilled a trio of 3-pointers in fourth quarter as USM outscored the Lady Raiders 27-13 in the final period to take a 69-61 victory.
“It’s a great win for us,” USM coach Joye Lee-McNelis said. “I think it instills some belief that the hard work has paid off. We’ve had a lot of things go wrong for us, and, thankfully, something went right for us (Saturday).”
Seniors Jalise Smallwood and Allie Kennedy combined for 26 points, including a career-high 16 points and nine rebounds from Smallwood.
Veteran Daishai Almond filled up the stat sheet, scoring 12 points while handing out a season-high eight assists, grabbing nine rebounds and coming up with five steals
”She almost has a triple-double and I tell you, the thing that was most impressive about Dai was the leadership on the floor,” Lee-McNelis said. “I can’t say enough about Dai and her leadership (Saturday).”
USM (3-5, 1-5 C-USA) trailed through the first three quarters, but cut a 13-point deficit to five entering the fourth quarter.
The Lady Eagles still trailed by two when Warren scored all nine of her points over a four-possession span. Her long-range acumen gave USM a lead it would not relinquish, as the Lady Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak.
In the process, MTSU (7-4, 5-1) saw a seven-game winning streak come to an end.
Kelsey Jones added 10 points for USM and Melyia Garyson finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
Anastasia Hayes, the nation’s leading scorer, finished with 24 points, but 19 came in the first half, and she was scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Aislynn Hayes added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Raiders, while Deja Cage had 11.
The Lady Eagles will return to Reed Green Coliseum this weekend, welcoming the University of Texas-San Antonio for a two-game conference set.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.