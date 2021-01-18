Clear skies make for nice Sunday in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Things are looking beautiful throughout our area. Highs today are at 61 with a low of 31. There is no chance for rain Sunday and it will be mostly clear for tonight.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is looking nice as well on Monday as temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s, with lows in the mid-30s. Look for clear skies and there will be no chance for rain.
As we move into Tuesday, clouds increase throughout the area. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lows in the mid-40s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected for Wednesday, as highs will be in the upper 60s, with lows in the low 50s.
Showers are slated to return to the Pine Belt on Thursday through Sunday as it is a 40 percent chance for showers. Friday holds a greater chance for showers at 50 percent. Highs for Thursday will be in the low 70s and Friday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.
Saturday and Sunday’s highs are expected to be in the mid-60s as there is a 30 percent chance for showers on both days. Lows for Thursday through Sunday will be in the mid-50s.
