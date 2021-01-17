2 Pine Belt school districts awarded with $225K pre-K contributions

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WDAM) - Merchants & Marine Bank made $225,000 contributions to pre-kindergarten services in three Mississippi school districts Wednesday.
The Early Learning Collaboratives of the George County School District, Hattiesburg Public School District and Lamar County School District each received $75,000 to provide pre-K programs to their communities.
“We are honored to support these early learning collaboratives as they are making a difference in so many young lives,” said Clayton Legear, Merchants & Marine Bank President and CEO. “Merchants & Marine Bank has a long-standing record of supporting our communities because our communities support us. We have a responsibility to give back and I can’t think of a better way to do that than by supporting those who are working to give youngsters the skills and support they need to succeed in school.”
The Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013 started a collaborative delivery, state-funded pre-K program in the state where collaboratives are required to meet nationally recognized standards There are currently 18 collaboratives in the program.
Merchants & Marine Bank holds a branch in Lucedale in George County, and the bank recently opened loan and deposit production offices in Hattiesburg.
