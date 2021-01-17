Hattiesburg teacher named Extraordinary Educator

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg elementary school teacher was named an Extraordinary Educator Thursday.
Eris Knott of Woodley Elementary School was honored with the distinction by Curriculum Associates, an education partner serving more than 10 million teachers and students in 50 states.
Knott was given the honor along with two other educators from the state, Jamie Cooper of Singing River Academy in Gautier and Wayne Ulrich of Long Beach Middle School in Long Beach.
The three teachers are among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, D.C. chosen for the national honor as it recognizes educators based on their classroom excellence, including their successes during the remote learning period dating back to last March.
All educators who were named Extraordinary Educators were praised for their innovative practices for student participation and students’ growth through formal assessments.
The honorees will have opportunities to share their experiences and expertise with a nationwide audience of teachers through podcasts, contributing blog posts and articles to national publications, taking part in virtual events and more.
“It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike,” said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. “However, this group of Extraordinary Educators, like so many other educators across the country, has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Eris for her hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students she serves.”
“My students are showing growth in being critical thinkers. When students practice daily with the ‘Think-Talk-Share’ activities, you can observe how well their conversations change by using vocabulary words and personal experiences to relate to the topic being discussed,” Knott said.
To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit here.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.