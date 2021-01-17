Eureka centennial part of busy 2021 for Sixth Street Museum District

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are some new things happening in Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District in 2021.
The historic Smith Drug Store on Mobile Street is getting a makeover, courtesy of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.
It’s being renovated for use during special occasions, such as the Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival.
The city of Hattiesburg purchased the building in 2019.
“The renovations for that building should be complete by early summer, so we’re very excited about that,” said Latoya Norman, general manager of the Sixth Street Museum District. “That was once the hub for African-American families in Hattiesburg and so, it’s a great pleasure for us to be able to finish those renovations.”
Renovations are complete at the nearby Eureka School, but before it becomes a civil rights museum, it will be celebrated as it turns 100-years-old.
It opened in 1921.
“We’re planning a special centennial celebration, where we’ll have a very special exhibition that we think that everyone will enjoy,” Norman said. “So, we’re having fun planning for that and that will be unveiled in the fall of this year.”
And the African-American Military History Museum will host some activities in a few weeks in celebration of Black History Month. But, because of the pandemic, all of those activities will be held online only.
“We’re still engaging with our community and we’re still having some activities for Black History Month that all can enjoy from a safe distance,” Norman said.
The museum is open to the public on Thursdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Saturdays, from 12-4 p.m.
The museum closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020 but reopened seven months later.
