Endangered/missing child alert canceled for Columbia boy

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says that 7-month-old Mason Pittman may be in the company of his non-custodial grandmother, Charity E. Pittman. (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By Tim Doherty | January 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 3:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-month-old Mason Pittman of Columbia.

UPDATE: The Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-month-old Mason Pittman of Columbia has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

Mason Pittman is described as a Black male, 25 inches tall, weighing 14 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was taken from 1319 Colbert St., Columbia, about a week ago.

He was last seen Friday in the 1800 block of Lasley Street in Bogalusa, La.

Mason Pittman may be in the custody of his non-custodial grandmother, Charity E. Pittman, who is described as a Black female, 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighing about 275 pounds.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Pittman and Charity E. Pittman, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (601) 736-8225.

