Endangered/missing child alert canceled for Columbia boy

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-month-old Mason Pittman of Columbia.
UPDATE: The Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 7-month-old Mason Pittman of Columbia has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.
Mason Pittman is described as a Black male, 25 inches tall, weighing 14 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was taken from 1319 Colbert St., Columbia, about a week ago.
He was last seen Friday in the 1800 block of Lasley Street in Bogalusa, La.
Mason Pittman may be in the custody of his non-custodial grandmother, Charity E. Pittman, who is described as a Black female, 6-feet, 1-inch tall, weighing about 275 pounds.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mason Pittman and Charity E. Pittman, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (601) 736-8225.
