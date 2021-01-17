Double-wide sustains ‘significant’ damage in Jones County fire

From Jones County Fire Council
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mobile home in southern Jones County sustained significant damage during a Saturday night fire.
Southwest, South Jones and Boggy volunteer fire departments responded at 6:27 p.m. Saturday to a report of a structure fire at 12 Dogwood Lake Road.
Homeowner Charles McNeil and his wife, Shelia, were preparing supper when a passerby knocked on their door and told them their double-wide mobile home was on fire.
Upon firefighters’ arrival, one end of the home was engulfed in flames. A large storage compartment, containing household items while the double-wide was being remodeled, also was on fire.
Firefighters immediately initiated an offensive fire attack and minimized damage to the opposite side of the mobile home.
No one was injured by the fire, which appeared to have originated in the bedroom area.
