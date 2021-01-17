Celebrations honoring birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. begin in Pine Belt

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Events celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. have begun in the Pine Belt.
Saturday afternoon, the congregation of Ellisville’s Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and the MLK Celebration Committee co-hosted a celebration honoring King.
It was the first time that the church held the celebration, which featured music, historical presentations and an awards ceremony.
“We’re very pleased and honored to have it at our church for the very first time, for the community to come together in unity to celebrate the legacy and life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Urisha King, Mistress of Ceremony.
“We’re just so excited about it and we feel privileged and blessed to have this great day ceremony here today,” said Rev. Carl Sanders, pastor of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
The MLK Celebration Committee holds the events at a different Pine Belt church each year.
