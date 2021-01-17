Benefit motorcycle ride held in Laurel for local fire chief

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One motorcycle group is leading by example, one bike ride at a time, after helping a local fire chief with medical expenses Saturday.
The benefit ride was put on by the American Legion Riders of Laurel for Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Chief David Houston.
“I’ll tell anybody right now, it’s not fake. It’s not ‘fake news.’ It’s real,” said Houston. “It was real for me. 45 days of it.”
Houston has been serving the fire department for 21 years and recently battled COVID-19.
“He’s the one that makes the money for the family and been in the hospital for a while with this virus,” said Greg Boutwell, an American Legion Rider. “And I know its a blessing that he’s made it back home and good that people still get out and care about somebody.”
Houston says he’s thankful for the support he’s had from the community.
“I would have never expected anything, much less two motorcycle rides,” said Houston. “This is the second one. It’s just awesome.”
The benefit ride was $15 a bike. It began at Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department and went through Bay Springs to Dunn’s Falls in Enterprise, Ms.
All proceeds went to help Houston, and a GoFoundMe account has been set up for Houston to help with the COVID-19 hospital expenses.
