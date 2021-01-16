Wayne County authorities investigate death of Hiwannee community man

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County authorities are working with the Mississippi State Crime Lab to investigate the death of a man whose body was found at a residence in the Hiwannee community Thursday night.
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said the body of the 45-year-old man was found outside the home around 8:30 p.m.
The victim’s head was separated from his body, according to Ashley.
Ashley also said a very aggressive, large-breed dog was found running loose nearby and had to be put down when it turned on deputies.
Authorities were notified by a relative who discovered the body. Ashley said it’s unclear how long the man had been dead.
Ashley says the victim has been identified, but his name isn’t being released at this time. He said the body has been taken to Jackson for autopsy.
More details will come available soon as the investigation is ongoing.
