Mississippi cases of COVID-19 since March pass quarter-million mark

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Mississippians infected with COVID-19 since March had surpassed the quarter-million mark.
MSDH reported 2,680 new COVID-19 cases and 70 additional deaths Saturday.
Fifty new deaths were reported between Jan. 5-Jan. 11, including one each in Forrest, Jasper, Jones and Lamar counties.
Another 20 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Nov. 19-Jan. 10, including one in Lamar County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since March to 250,869 and 5,418.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 25,799 COVID-19 cases and 530 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,104 cases, 71 deaths
- Forrest: 5,917 cases, 118 deaths
- Jasper: 1,677 cases, 35 deaths
- Jones: 6,222 cases, 109 deaths
- Lamar: 4,804 cases, 65 deaths
- Marion: 2.083 cases, 71 deaths
- Perry: 1,005 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 1,987 cases, 30 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 198,888 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
In the Pine Belt, tests are available at the following locations:
- SeMRHI – Beaumont Family Health Center in Beaumont
- SeMRHI – Brooklyn Family Health Center in Brooklyn
- Covington County Hospital in Collins
- Pioneer Healthcare, LLC in Collins, Columbia, Hattiesburg and Laurel
- Fast Pace Health Urgent Care in Ellisville, Columbia, Waynesboro and Wiggins
- Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg
- Cough & Fever Clinic (a service of Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic) in Hattiesburg
- Gentle Touch Home Care in Hattiesburg
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Hattiesburg
- SeMRHI – Minor Care Clinic in Hattiesburg
- Southeast MS Rural Health Initiative in Hattiesburg
- South Central Emergency Department in Laurel
- East Jones Family Medicine in Laurel
- Family Health Center in Laurel
- SeMRHI – Lumberton Family Health Center in Lumberton
- SeMRHI – New Augusta Family Health Center in New Augusta
- Maxem Health Urgent Care Petal
- SeMRHI – Seminary Family Health Center in Seminary
- Coastal Family Health Center in State Line
- SeMRHI – Sumrall Family Health Center in Sumrall
- Arthur E Wood Medical Clinic in Waynesboro
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, 1,969,970 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
