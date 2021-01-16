Law enforcement in Forrest, Lamar counties dealing with a spike in car burglaries

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - In Forrest County, the sheriff’s department is looking for at least one suspect caught on camera stealing guns from unlocked cars.
Sheriff Charlie Sims said car burglaries are a big problem right now, and he’s investigating seven since the start of the year.
“That’s just outside the corporate limits. You know, unfortunately, of the seven in the past two weeks, none of the vehicles were locked. They were all unlocked, so that makes it very easy for an individual to commit that crime,” said Sims.
In Hattiesburg, there have been 21 car burglaries this month. The police department confirms every car was unlocked.
Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel says his department is investigating 17 open cases.
“Every one of them have been unlocked. I’ve had people say, ‘Well, it was parked right next to my front door.’ Well, it doesn’t matter,” said Rigel.
Rigel said car burglars will move in and out of an area quickly and quietly.
“These things usually happen in the middle of the night. They don’t want to draw attention to themselves. They’re window shopping. They’re looking through the windows of the cars, and they’re going to try the door handles first,” said Rigel.
“Very few are of them are going to break a window or anything like that, because that takes more time. It makes more noise, and the chances of them getting caught is a lot greater, so if citizens out there could simply lock their vehicles,” said Sims.
The sheriffs say it could be the same group of people carrying out the burglaries, specifically taking firearms from unlocked cars.
“We think there is a group that is committing most of these. It’s not random acts of car burglary,” said Sims. “They’ll target a neighborhood, and generally, there will be more than one of them operating. We think it’s a group of individuals committing these offenses, not just in Forrest County.”
Rigel echoes his neighbor sheriff.
“It’s real close to Forrest County, so I think the people that are doing those in Forrest County are probably doing them in Lamar County,” said Rigel. “We’re working real closely with the investigators in not just Forrest County, but the surrounding counties, too.”
Sims said in addition to always locking their cars, people should take all their valuables inside with them, especially firearms.
“If they do carry a firearm in their vehicle, no problem with that, but they do need to think about what’s going on and going ahead and taking that weapon out of their vehicle and securing it in their house and taking it back as they travel back and forth,” said Sims.
If you have any tips about these burglaries or see anything suspicious, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.