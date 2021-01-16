Laurel mayor proclaims January as Sanctity of Human Life month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee proclaimed January as Sanctity of Human Life month during a ceremony held on the steps of the Jones County Courthouse in Laurel on Friday.
A crowd gathered to hear speeches by city leaders and representatives from the Choices Clinic of Laurel.
Executive director Brittany Sherman said the Choices Clinic provides a variety of services for women.
“This is our 25th year as an organization. We have offered medical services for the past five years, and we’re really seeing a lot of growth with that free ultrasound. Mothers are able to see their babies, and we want to share with them that they do have choices other than abortion,” Sherman said.
Sherman went on to say that Choices Clinic serves the community by empowering individuals to make life-affirming decisions through confidential medical services and through educational and emotional support.
Located at 115 S Magnolia Street in Laurel, the services the clinic provides include:
- Pregnancy testing
- Pregnancy options
- OB Ultrasound
- STI testing and treatment
- Peer counseling
- Male mentoring
- Post-abortion counseling
- Empowerment classes
- Prenatal/parenting classes
- Material assistance/blessing center
- Adoption/community referrals
Choices Clinic receives no government funding and is supported by community members and kind donations from the public.
For more information, visit info@choiceslaurel.com or call 601-428-4357.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.