Clear and cold night in Pine Belt Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It is going to be clear and cold overnight with lows in the lower 30s.
On Sunday you can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday night look for mostly clear skies with lows again in the lower 30s.
For Martin Luther King Jr day you can expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Monday night looks clear with lows in the mid-30s.
Tuesday looks to be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday night there is a 20 percent chance for a shower under cloudy skies with lows in the lower 50s.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Showers are likely Thursday night with lows in the mid-50s.
The chance for rain is 60%. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-60s. Friday night looks a little cooler with lows in the mid-40s.
Partly cloudy are in the forecast for Saturday with highs in the lower 60s.
