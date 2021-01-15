USM professor: Trump impeachment not a ‘rash judgement’ by the House

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A University of Southern Mississippi professor is reacting to this week’s historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Heather Stur, a professor of history, says although this impeachment process was much quicker than the president’s first, she doesn’t believe there was a rush to judgement by the U.S. House of Representatives.
“It doesn’t seem to me to be a ‘willy-nilly’ decision to impeach him for a second time, given what happened at the Capitol last week,” Stur said. “It doesn’t seem to be a rash judgement on the part of the House of Representatives to bring a second impeachment proceeding.”
By a final vote of 232 to 197 on Wednesday, the House voted to impeach the president on a single article of “incitement of insurrection.”
Ten Republicans joined all 222 Democrats in impeaching the president.
On Jan. 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, shattering windows and doing other damage, in an attempt prevent Congress from formalizing Joe Biden’s victory over Trump for president.
The raid on the Capitol left five people dead.
House Democrats say the president incited the insurrection.
Stur says the impeachment shows our system of government is working the way in which it was intended.
“We hear a lot of talk about how the system of democracy in America is broken, Americans are divided, it’s beyond repair. Impeachment actually shows that the system is doing what it’s meant to do, which is the legislative branch is keeping the executive branch in check,” Stur said.
Stur is also a fellow in USM’s Dale Center for the Study of War and Society.
President Trump was first impeached in December of 2019. Congress then said the president had tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his family.
