Teen charged with aggravated assault after domestic disturbance in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen was arrested and charged following a domestic disturbance that involved gunshots Thursday in Hattiesburg.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the call on North 25th Avenue around 1 p.m.
When they got to the scene, officers found a vehicle had been damaged by gunfire, bricks and rocks during the disturbance.
No injuries were reported.
Police said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault in connect to the incident.
The teen was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.