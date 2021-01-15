Pearl River Valley Electric installing fiber for its members

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are a member of the Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association, access to fiber internet is on the horizon.
“We’re excited. We’re getting into the fiber internet, and we feel like this is going to be a big deal for our members,” said Leif Munkel, manager of member services for PRVEPA
Pearl River Valley Electric is starting a project to provide fiber internet for its members this summer.
The power company is in 12 counties serving more than 51,000 people in South Mississippi. Due to COVID-19, the power company believes this is the next step for its members.
“Those areas were underserved, and we feel that the same thing is happening right now with high-speed internet, and that’s the reason why we are taking hold of this, and we are going to provide it to our members,” said Munkel.
PRVEPA also sees this as an opportunity for businesses to enter rural areas.
“There’s going to be a lot of long-term things that are going to happen, you know. Obviously, economic opportunities throughout our service territory are going to improve by having high-speed internet available to our members,” said Leif Munkel.
The fiber project will come together over 5 years, and will provide fiber internet to all PRVEPA members.
Some members can expect to see fiber internet as early as the third quarter of 2021.
Pearl River Valley Electric said there will be no change to members’ power bills with the added fiber service.
You can go over to https://www.prvepa.com/ for more details on the project and when you can register for the service.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.