2,342 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths reported Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 248,100.
MSDH reported 2,342 COVID-19 cases and 55 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 248,189 cases and 5,411 deaths.
Two deaths were reported from the Pine Belt as both Jasper and Lamar counties both reported one death each. One death was reported from the Wayne County area that happened between the dates of Dec. 17, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 8 Pine Belt counties, 25,541 COVID-19 cases and 525 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,088 cases, 71 deaths
- Forrest: 5,870 cases, 117 deaths
- Jasper: 1,651 cases, 34 deaths
- Jones: 6,166 cases, 108 deaths
- Lamar: 4,753 cases, 63 deaths
- Marion: 2,061 cases, 71 deaths
- Perry: 991 cases, 31 deaths
- Wayne: 1,961 cases, 30 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 198,888 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 1.96 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
