More COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in Mississippi, says MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Additional COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated to Mississippi, said state health officials on Friday.
MSDH said the additional vaccines that have been allocated to the state will support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites next week and allow for a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners.
The additional vaccine will be distributed to community partners in a manner that seeks to address both geographic and racial disparities.
MSDH also said they anticipate having additional drive through appointments in more locations on the week of January 25 based on the number of vaccines predicted to be available by the end of next week.
Vaccine supply is anticipated to be steady and able to support scheduled vaccine appointments at drive-through clinics, and second doses will be available for all persons who have already received a first dose, said MSDH.
The anticipated arrival of significantly more vaccines in February is in addition to the steady, modest supply that MSDH said it is currently receiving weekly.
