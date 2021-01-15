Hattiesburg breaks ground on splash pad in Dewitt Sullivan Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday the City of Hattiesburg broke ground on a splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park that will be ready for fun in the sun this summer.
Ward 5 Councilman Nicholas Brown said breaking ground on a splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park is an exciting step for his community. He explains that with the pavilion construction, this project is helping build up the neighborhood.
“When I first got into office, there were quite a few things we wanted as a community to bring progress to this area, and this pavilion was one and developing this park, so this splash pad is going to be big for the community. It’s going to be big for our youth,” said Brown.
Brown said it’s nice to see the city and citizens putting effort into their community.
“It’s just a major investment in our parks and rec. It was a partnership effort between the city, the county and the citizens,” said Brown.
Frank Hall, President of Concerned Citizens of Palmer’s Crossing, agrees with Brown. Hall said the residents are excited.
“It’s an awesome thing, you know. It gives something for the kids to do besides get into any kind of trouble or anything like that. They can actually come out and have fun, and I like the fact that we’re building this area up, because we’ve been asking for a long time to get it up to par,” said Hall.
The splash pad is a “Your Penny at Work” project funded by the 1% restaurant and hotel sales tax in the city. The total cost for the project is $225,000.
The splash pad’s design will pay tribute to the musical and railroad history of the Palmer’s Crossing neighborhood.
“Palmer’s Crossing has a rich history, you know, as far as Mississippi, how they say it’s the birthplace of music, so it’s just an awesome thing to have that combination and to happen in our neighborhood. A lot of the kids that stay just across the tracks can come over to the pad and have a good time,” said Hall.
Brown is happy to see the progress at the park.
“Any time you have development and anything that can benefit the community and benefit the youth, it’s a happy day,” said Brown.
Construction will start in a few weeks, and the splash pad is set to open in early April.
