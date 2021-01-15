Gov. Reeves expands mask mandate, alters counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves extended the not-quite-statewide mask mandate that was set to expire Friday.
The new mask mandate is now set to run through Wednesday, February 3, at 5 p.m.
Four counties were left off the previous mandate. Of those, Reeves added Tunica and Claiborne to the list. Sharkey and Issaquena remain without a mandate.
Several counties were also removed from the mandate, meaning the following seven counties are without a mask mandate:
- Adams
- Issaquena
- Jefferson
- Lawrence
- Sharkey
- Quitman
- Wilkinson
The remaining 75 counties will remain under a mask mandate until at least February 3.
