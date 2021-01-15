Dry and pleasant weekend ahead

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Breezy conditions will prevail through the rest of this evening, and the wind will continue to keep the atmosphere stirred up overnight.
Lows Friday night will only drop back into the mid to upper 30s due to the wind.
This weekend will remain dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Highs clouds will drift through the area on Sunday, and a reinforcing shot of cooler air will try to push into the area during the day, with little success.
Next week, as high pressure settles off to our southeast, we flip the wind back around to the south and start to warm up as we head through the week.
Monday’s highs will be around 60 under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday, the clouds will start to increase with a 10% chance for a shower. Highs will top out around 65.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the clouds will really start to thicken up with a 20% to 40% chance for rain. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s in most spots, with some folks getting into the low 70s.
This pattern will hold through the end of the week, into the weekend and into the following week.
